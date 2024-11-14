Denzel Washington shared that a same-sex kiss he performed for 'Gladiator II' was removed from the final cut of the film.

Washington, who plays the ambitious and ruthless businessman Macrinus in the Ridley Scott sequel, opened up about the scene in a recent interview with 'Gayety.'

"I actually kissed a man in the film, but they took it out, they cut it. I think they got chicken," Washington revealed. He elaborated further, saying, "I kissed a guy full on the lips, and I guess they weren't ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It's 'Gladiator.' It's the kiss of death."

This wasn't the only kiss left on the cutting room floor. Paul Mescal, who portrays Lucius, the nephew of Russell Crowe's Maximus, also mentioned a moment during filming where he kissed Pedro Pascal's character on the forehead as part of an improvised scene. While initially well-received by Scott during rehearsals, the scene ultimately did not make it into the final version of the movie.

The sequel, set years after the original, follows Lucius as he fights to reclaim his place as the rightful heir to the Roman Empire. Meanwhile, Washington's Macrinus is portrayed as a former slave who has gained immense wealth and power, capturing gladiators to serve his own ambitions.

Critics have praised 'Gladiator II' for its bold direction and intense performances. Early reviews describe Washington's portrayal of Macrinus as a standout, with some suggesting his performance overshadows the rest of the cast. However, opinions on the sequel as a whole have been divided, with some calling it a "worthy successor" and others labeling it "disappointing."

Washington, 69, also hinted at possible retirement after he announced he would have a role in the third 'Black Panther' film.

"There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley," Washington told 'Empire.' "We had a great go-round the first go-round [on American Gangster], and here we are."

"For me it's about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best," Washington, 69, said. "I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. It's probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done."

'Gladiator II' slashes in theaters on November 22.