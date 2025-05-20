Taylor Swift quietly debuted the re-recorded version of her 2017 hit "Look What You Made Me Do" during the May 19 episode of "The Handmaid's Tale," just days after Donald Trump took a public jab at her on social media.

Swift has been steadily re-recording her early music catalog as part of a years-long effort to reclaim ownership of her master recordings. "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," her sixth re-recorded album, has been long anticipated by fans. The original "Look What You Made Me Do" marked a bold artistic pivot in 2017 amid public feuds and media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Trump reignited his criticism of Swift on May 16, claiming she was "no longer hot" in a Truth Social post.

Swift fans were surprised to hear the song featured in a pivotal scene of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," underscoring a tense, resistance-fueled moment in the series. Executive producer Elisabeth Moss called it an "honor" to use the track, which features Swift's updated vocals and subtle production tweaks.

Swift, who has not publicly commented, also previously allowed teasers of the track in other streaming series, fueling speculation that a full album release is imminent.

The song drop was interpreted by many fans as a pointed, if silent, clapback to Trump's insult, further cementing Swift's reputation for letting her music speak louder than social media spats.

taylor putting look what u made me do tv in the handmaid's tale is so clever like she is not with it. watch trump tweet "I HATE THE HANDMAIDS TALE!!!!" tomorrow at 7am — s ♡ (@baetunes) May 20, 2025

Say it louder for the clowns in the back!! — American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) May 20, 2025

not right now honey, look what you made me do (taylor’s version) was just released in the handmaids tale episode, taylor nation is being suspicious as always, and the AMAs are in just a few days pic.twitter.com/mRNnK1et01 — ben 🪩 (@benstafford100) May 20, 2025

'Look What You Made Me Do' music video is simply Taylor's artistic way of saying, "If everything people has said about me is true, this is how ridiculous it would look like". pic.twitter.com/AE3C8KSaQ3 — JAMES  (@starboyffs) January 18, 2021