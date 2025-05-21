A surprising claim from Kourtney Kardashian has resurfaced, revealing she was allegedly punched in the face at a birthday party hosted by rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to PageSix, the incident came to light during a 2016 episode of "Kocktails with Khloé," a talk show hosted by Kourtney's sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kourtney, now 46, recently went viral after sharing a story about an unexpected moment at one of Diddy's past birthday celebrations at TAO.

"I got socked in the face cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO," Kourtney said during the episode, which also featured Kylie Jenner and Diddy himself. "It was for his birthday."

According to Kourtney, the situation escalated when a woman tried to cut the line. After calling her out, Kourtney was punched. "I just didn't know what to do," she said. "Nobody was with me. I was by myself."

She said she went into a bathroom stall and started crying. After that, she found Khloé to explain what had happened. "Then I ran out, and I was like, 'Khloé, oh my God, what do I do?' And then we tried to find the girl," she recalled.

Kourtney Kardashian detailed being punched in the face at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party in resurfaced talk show clip https://t.co/qHt6syaoVd pic.twitter.com/BecwRudlYP — Page Six (@PageSix) May 21, 2025

Diddy Shocked to Learn Kourtney Was Punched at His Birthday Bash

Khloé, now 40, backed up her sister's story and said she was ready to step in. She joked that her tough side, "Khlo Money," was about to come out to handle the situation. It's still unknown whether they ever found the woman involved, TheInternationalNews said.

At 55, Diddy was visibly surprised to learn it was Kourtney who got hit during his birthday party years ago.

He recalled someone getting punched while waiting in line for the bathroom but hadn't known it was her until now.

The resurfaced video has gained attention online, especially as Diddy is currently facing legal issues.The music executive is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Diddy has faced increasing scrutiny after past stories from celebrity parties began to reappear online. One such story involved Khloé Kardashian describing guests at his events as "butt-naked" during an old reality show clip from 2014.