Kourtney Kardashian's vitamin brand, Lemme, is facing legal action over claims that it misled customers about the weight loss capabilities of its GLP-1 Daily supplement.

Two class action complaints were filed against Lemme in California Superior Court and the Southern District of New York—one on Feb. 19 and another on March 9—accusing the brand of deceptive advertising practices. The complaints argue that Lemme's marketing claims about its GLP-1 Daily supplement are unsubstantiated and misleading, potentially leading consumers to believe they are purchasing a product with similar efficacy to prescription medications.

The lawsuit alleges that Lemme falsely advertised its product as a natural alternative to popular weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy despite lacking the GLP-1 hormone found in these prescription drugs. Instead, Lemme's GLP-1 daily supplement contains natural ingredients such as lemon fruit extract, saffron extract, and red-orange fruit extract. This is even when marketing materials claim the supplement would "naturally boost" the body's GLP-1 production and promote healthy weight loss.

The supplement, however, does not work. In fact, medical professionals have previously called out Lemme for misleading its consumers.

"While the supplement may be marketed as a natural alternative, it doesn't offer the same scientifically proven impact as injectable medications like Ozempic. People should be very wary of such products, as they can create false hope while offering little in terms of real results," Dr. Naeen Cavale of Real Plastic Surgery said.

It is important to note that while these ingredients may promote modest weight loss and decrease hunger, they do not mimic the effects of Ozempic.

This lawsuit is not the first time Lemme has faced scrutiny. The brand has previously been under investigation for allegedly misleading customers about the benefits of other products, including Lemme Purr Gummies (boosts vaginal health), Lemme Curb Capsules (for healthy blood sugar), Lemme Debloat Gummies (relieve bloating symptoms), and Lemme Matcha Gummies (increases metabolism).