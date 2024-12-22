Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a throwback clip where she and her sisters Kim and Khloé all dressed up and dancing to "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany.

The eldest Kardashian playfully hinted at the true standout among them, captioning the video on Instagram, "I think we all know who the real star is here and it rhymes with snowy," referring to her 40-year-old Khloé.

Timid Tunes and Sassy Moves

In the video, Kim, 44, and Kourtney, 45, can be seen timidly singing on either side.

However, stealing the spotlight in the video is little Khloé, who confidently sang and sported sunglasses and a sassy attitude.

In response to her sister's post, Khloé commented, "IKONIK."

The trio wore shimmering gold ensembles featuring billowy sleeves in the video, a style likely influenced by matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kris expressed her admiration for her fashion sense in the video by commenting, "I seriously should've been a Stylist. Look at these outfits some of my best work."

Unexpected Kardashian Coordination

This comes after an unexpected turn of events at the recent SKIMS gathering, where Kris and Khloé made a striking mother-daughter fashion statement.

Their coordinated ensembles seemed to suggest a shared goal, yet the truth was far from a planned scheme.

Arriving in style, Khloé and Kris made a grand entrance in coordinated ensembles from Kylie Jenner's Khy collection.

The 69-year-old momager exuded elegance in a chic, warm white minidress, while Khloe opted for a timeless black look.

Completing their outfits with matching thigh-high boots, the duo effortlessly showed off their fashion prowess in a Kardashian family tradition.

However, Khloé revealed that their matching outfits were not planned.

The mom-of-two brilliantly handled the fashion faux pas by sharing a hilarious clip on Instagram, all while playfully mouthing the words to a memorable scene from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" from 2016 where Kourtney jokingly accused their mother of "stealing her look."