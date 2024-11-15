Kourtney Kardashian sealed husband Travis Barker's 49th birthday celebration with a kiss.

The Lemme founder took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 14 to share a series of snaps with husband and father of their son Rocky, 1, who she called "the love of her life."

The first photo found the pair kissing each other passionately while in what appeared to be a private jet, Kardashian holding Barker's face in hers.

The second photo caught the pair mid-makeout, staring passionately into each other's eyes as Kardashian looked positively smitten.

The pair appeared throughout several more images that the eldest Kardashian had supplied, from event photos where they walked down red carpeted stairs together, to yacht photos with the pair cozying up in beachwear.

One accompanying video also found the couple playing piano together with Barker leading the performance and Kardashian gleefully joining in.

Each photo recalled happy memories of the husband and wife, who married two years ago with a wedding in Santa Barbara, California, and a lavish religious ceremony held in Portofino, Italy.

Though Kardashian shared several photos of the pair together, she didn't elaborate on what they had done together to celebrate Barker's birthday – or if they are planning a separate party.

Friends and fans poured into the Instagram post's comments to wish Barker a happy birthday and to gush over the pair's seemingly picture-perfect relationship.

Barker, well known as the drummer for punk rock band Blink-182, officially began dating Kardashian in January 2021. The rocker proposed to Kardashian with a romantic gesture on the beach in Montecito, California, later that year in October.

After a series of IVF cycles, the pair conceived a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, who Kardashian gave birth to on November 1, 2023. This was their first child together, though Kardashian shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Dicisk: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Barker has a daughter and son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama Luella and Landon, with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from Moakler's previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.