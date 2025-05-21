Violet Affleck, daughter of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has revealed a personal moment between her and her mother during the devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles.

In a new essay published in Yale University's Global Health Review, the 19-year-old college freshman shared details about their tense time in a hotel after evacuating their home.

"I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room," Violet wrote.

According to her daughter Violet, Garner was deeply shaken by the scale of the destruction they witnessed. "She was shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction."

In contrast to her mother, Violet wasn't surprised by the wildfire destruction. As a lifelong Los Angeles resident and climate-aware Gen Z member, she said she always expected the Palisades would face a fire—it was just a matter of when, People said.

Violet explained that their disagreement was more than just a personal clash. It represented a wider gap in understanding between generations about the seriousness of climate change.

She said adults around her treated the fires as a rare disaster, while she saw them as the result of long-standing environmental neglect.

The essay also mentioned her younger brother, Samuel, 13, who was confused about the fires' cause.

"'Did global warming have to do with the speed of the wind?'" she quoted him asking. Violet used the moment to stress the need for stronger climate education.

"Hopefully, most of us understand the climate crisis better than my little brother," she wrote.

Garner and Affleck's Daughter Speaks Out on Climate, Health Crises

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children together: Violet, Seraphina—now known as Fin—who is 16, and Samuel.

While Garner has often praised her daughter's independence, this incident showed the emotional toll disasters take on even the most public families.

In her essay, Violet compared responses to climate disasters with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She criticized how both crises were treated as temporary rather than ongoing issues, saying, "We can 'follow the science' even when it scares us, instead of insisting that 'we have to live our lives' until those lives go up in flames."

This isn't Violet's first time speaking out. Garner has been vocal about public health, previously urging Los Angeles officials to keep mask mandates and improve air quality protections during the pandemic.

According to DailyMail, she also shared that she suffered from a post-viral condition in 2019, which motivated her activism.

While her views have drawn both praise and criticism, Violet continues to use her voice. And as her mother once said, "I'm proud of her no matter what."