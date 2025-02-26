Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly struggling with her close relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Sources claim he wants the actress "for himself."

Miller, who has been dating Garner on and off since 2018, is said to be "trying to deal" with the situation by "mostly staying quiet." An insider who spoke to the Daily Mail noted Miller understands that Affleck has to be around as he shares three children with Garner, namely Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. However, he reportedly "wants to be the man" in his relationship with the actress.

Furthermore, the insider claimed Miller only wants to discuss Affleck when Garner or their children bring him up. Otherwise, the businessman avoids the topic unprompted. Moreover, it was noted that Miller respects the actor but prefers it if he can minimize his presence in their lives.

This revelation comes as Garner and Affleck have been spending more time together, particularly since Affleck's separation from Lopez in April 2024 and the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles earlier this year.

All that said, an insider who spoke with Us Weekly debunked the claims, adding that things are fine between Garner and Miller and that people close to the couple have never heard of any issues. A different source also noted that Affleck is moving forward with his life following his divorce from Lopez, adding that he has begun "casually dating."

Affleck and Garner's relationship began on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2000, where they first met as co-stars. However, their romantic involvement didn't start until years later when they reunited on the set of "Daredevil." After Garner's divorce from Scott Foley and Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez, the couple officially began dating in 2004, making their first public appearance as a couple at a World Series game that October.

Their relationship progressed quickly, with Affleck proposing to Garner on her birthday in April 2005. They married in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos on June 29, 2005, but announced their separation in June 201. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.