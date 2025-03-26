Ben Affleck is making headlines for his unexpected remarks about his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, just months after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 52-year-old actor addressed his experiences with both women and emphasized a sense of respect for Garner.

The couple, who reconnected in April 2021, wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Nonetheless, the pair broke up in April 2024, which led to Lopez filing for divorce two months later on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences."

In February of 2025, their divorce was made official.

No Scandal, No Soap Opera, No Intrigue

In the GQ profile, Affleck insists that there is "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" surrounding his split from Lopez, despite the media frenzy.

His personality is definitely quieter than Lopez's boisterousness, and that created a difference of perspective when it came to privacy, he said.

"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner," Affleck said. He described their relationship as one that works well for the sake of their three children: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12.

Affleck also addressed his appearance in Lopez's 2024 documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," stating that he wanted to participate honestly.

He clarified that the documentary did not cause any major issues between them.

"I think it's important to say that wasn't the cause of some major fracture," he said. "You've got to own what you knew going into any relationship."

As per The Atlanta Black Star, Affleck's comments have prompted mixed reactions from fans and social media users. Comments ranged from supportive to critical, with one user stating, "It's great to hear him speak kindly about Garner, but he needs to prioritize himself and his kids now." Another remarked, "Why is he even talking about his exes? He should focus on moving forward."

Jennifer Lopez also reflects on her evolution post-divorce. Reflecting on her self-exploration process in an Interview Magazine interview at the end of 2021, she said: "You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete."