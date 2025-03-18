Ben Affleck is taking up a new workout plan, and naturally, his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is reportedly the reason why.

The 52-year-old actor has resorted to working out — inspired by Garner's work ethic ahead of her training for her upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" role as Elektra — following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

An insider said to In Touch that Garner's penchant for working out seriously influenced Affleck, who adjusted his dog's exercise session but not an extension of it.

Affleck is bulking up for his upcoming role in "Animals" and has been getting in shape thanks to Garner's grueling workouts

According to the source, "Jennifer got in such incredible shape to play Elektra, training for months every single day for hours," an insider shared. "It's safe to say she picked up a few tips."

Although Garner ended her training a few months ago, she has kept up being fit, just not so vigorously. Affleck then followed suit after being inspired by her dedication. The source explained that "Ben started training with her," so his new fitness routine is based on her Elektra workouts.

This plan has a combination of weight lifting, jogging, boxing, and even a few martial arts drills.

Although Affleck has his personal trainer, the source said, "It's not like he's mooching off Jennifer, but he was inspired by her and her total transformation."

Exercise Lifts Affleck's Spirits Following Divorce

Before his divorce from Lopez, Affleck reportedly didn't prioritize exercise. While he initially joined Lopez for gym sessions, his enthusiasm waned over time, and he eventually stopped working out regularly.

But Garner has reportedly inspired him to get back in shape. The source added, "Getting back to regular workouts has been great for his mood; he's always way happier after a good sweat session."

Some fans speculated that Affleck and Garner may reignite their romance, but insiders say that nothing could be further from the truth.

The exes, who have kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, have a healthy co-parenting situation, but there are no plans to reunite romantically.

"While some fans hope they'll rekindle their relationship, it's not going to happen," the source emphasized. "Jen will always ride to Ben's rescue, but it stops there."