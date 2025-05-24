A long-standing friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively has reportedly ended following a complicated legal dispute involving the latter's movie "It Ends With Us" and its director, Justin Baldoni.

Sources say Swift has distanced herself from Lively after being unexpectedly dragged into the public legal drama.

The former "Gossip Girl" star initiated a high-profile lawsuit against Baldoni in December, alleging harassment. Though the 14-time Grammy winner initially showed public support for Lively, she was caught off guard when her name appeared in legal filings and she was subpoenaed as a potential witness. Confidential messages mentioning Swift's personal life also surfaced in connection to the case.

According to sources cited by the Daily Mail, Swift feels "exploited" by Lively and believes her friendship was used as leverage amid the legal conflict.

One insider said, "Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake. Although there were good times, the issues around the Baldoni case have outweighed them. When Taylor looks back, she sees all the red flags she missed. It just wasn't worth the stress."

The same source revealed Swift frequently found herself trying to "tone Blake down" behind the scenes. "She always wanted to be the leader of the pack," the insider explained.

"Taylor's relieved the relationship is over. She put up with Blake's antics for too long because she's loyal, but this drama pushed her too far."

Complicating matters, Swift is the godmother to Lively's three daughters.

Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, reportedly supports her decision to cut ties with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

An insider told Daily Mail, "Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni. They're vowing that their break from the acting couple is permanent."

Kelce appeared to confirm tensions by unfollowing Reynolds on Instagram weeks prior.

Swift Cleared From Legal Proceedings

Despite the subpoena, Swift's legal team successfully fought to have it withdrawn earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Swift reiterated the singer's lack of involvement in the movie, saying, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, did not score the film, never saw an edit or made any notes on the film . . . She didn't even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release."

Lively's Support Network Shrinks

Meanwhile, the fallout appears to have wider repercussions for Lively, as model Gigi Hadid, who is also close to Swift, has distanced herself from Lively.

An insider told Us Weekly that Hadid "hasn't necessarily chosen sides, but her tight bond with Taylor and her silence with Blake hasn't gone unnoticed. They haven't been in touch much this year, and it does have everything to do with the lawsuit."