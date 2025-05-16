Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 10-year-long friendship is said to be on the rocks amid the latter's ongoing legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni.

The 35-year-old global superstar is reportedly distancing herself from the 37-year-old actress as the two women butt heads over the claims stemming from Lively's sexual harassment case against Baldoni.

One insider told PEOPLE on Thursday that the pair's friendship has "halted" and that "Taylor wants no part in this drama." However, another source insisted that while Swift and Lively are "taking some space," they have not officially ended their friendship.

The rift deepened after Baldoni's legal team subpoenaed Swift as a witness in Lively's case. Swift's lawyers are actively contesting the subpoena.

Explosive accusations from Baldoni's attorneys also emerged. They allege that Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, pressured Swift's legal team to secure a public statement of support for Lively. According to the filings, Gottlieb threatened that if Swift refused, Lively would release "ten years" of private text messages between her and Swift.

The documents also claim Lively asked Swift to delete their text messages amid the escalating legal battle.

BREAKING|| 🚨 Bryan FREEDMAN has RESPONDED with some TEA 🫖! In his sworn affidavit we know : 1) It came from Taylor's camp 2) In OCT 2024 Blake LIVELY asked Taylor SWIFT to delete txt msgs 3) The statement of support extort was in FEB to explain her Super Bowl absence 👀 pic.twitter.com/EUuju2KstE — CitizenJournalist (@CJournalist24) May 15, 2025

Friendship Fallout Extends to Mutual Friends

The legal drama has not only affected Swift and Lively but also reportedly influenced their mutual friend, model Gigi Hadid.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Hadid is also distancing herself from Lively and that their friendship has iced significantly.

"Taylor is done and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself," said an insider. "Taylor is a girl's girl and she loves her friends. She will bend over backward for them but when that trust is broken there is no going back."

Swift is also the godmother to Lively's three eldest children, along with Ryan Reynolds, a connection the source said Lively "exploited" amid the dispute.

Swift's legal team fired back in a statement, emphasizing the singer's limited involvement with It Ends With Us. "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Swift's reps told CBS.