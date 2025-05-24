Jessica Alba was recently seen sharing a kiss with a mystery man during a quiet outing in London's Regent's Park, just months after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly 17 years, Cash Warren.

Photos first published by The Sun showed the 44-year-old actress dressed casually in a black jacket and matching baseball cap as she strolled through the park hand-in-hand with the unidentified man.

Her companion wore a hoodie and white cap during the relaxed Sunday afternoon walk.

The pair reportedly looked comfortable and close, according to an onlooker who described them as "very intimate."

The witness added, "They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together. They rented out some deck chairs and were sitting on them kissing. It looked very much like a new relationship."

According to PageSix, this marks Alba's first public romantic outing since she and Warren separated earlier this year.

The "Fantastic Four" star confirmed their split in January, citing "irreconcilable differences." She officially filed for divorce the following month.

DANNY RAMIREZ AND JESSICA ALBA?!?!?!? I mean, the article said mystery man. But it could be, lol pic.twitter.com/GXoGLS4C2O — sigrid helsing (@notvanhelsing13) May 24, 2025

Jessica Alba Reflects on Split, Embraces New Chapter

In a heartfelt Instagram statement shared at the time, Alba wrote, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Despite their separation, Alba expressed her ongoing dedication to maintaining a strong family bond.

She highlighted that love, kindness, and respect remain at the core of their relationship, and that their children continue to be the top priority for both parents.

The couple, who first met while filming "Fantastic Four" in 2004, have three children together: Honor (16), Haven (13), and Hayes (7), DailyMail said. They married in a private Beverly Hills ceremony in 2008.

While the split may have been difficult, Alba has shown signs of moving forward. In February, she revealed a new tattoo that reads "life is transformation is life," and in April, she enjoyed a tropical getaway with her kids.

The family later reunited with Warren for an Easter celebration, indicating that co-parenting remains a priority.

Reps for Alba have not responded to requests for comment regarding her London outing or the identity of her new companion.