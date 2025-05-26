Meghan Markle's much-discussed 2022 Vogue cover plans reportedly fell apart due to what insiders describe as an "impossible" set of demands that even top editors found unreasonable. According to sources, Markle aimed to appear simultaneously on both the US and UK Vogue September issues, requesting unprecedented creative control that editors say went beyond standard magazine protocols.

A source familiar with the situation told Page Six that Markle wanted to oversee every aspect of the project, including the choice of photographer, writer, the final edit, cover lines, and overall presentation. "Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé," the source said, emphasizing how rare such conditions are in the fashion publishing world.

The tension reportedly escalated with Edward Enninful, the former editor of British Vogue, who had already committed to featuring supermodel Linda Evangelista on the UK September 2022 cover. The Daily Mail previously reported the two had plans for Markle's involvement tied to her keynote speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, but those plans were scrapped.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex explained, "The duchess and her team had high expectations and were hoping for a print or digital cover. However, Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a cover in place for that month."

The disagreement is said to have led to a falling out between Markle and Enninful, with one insider saying the editor was "furious to have lost the project," and that members of senior staff at Condé Nast were disappointed in the decision.

According to the source, Markle had approached US Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour directly via Zoom once she failed to seal the British Vogue deal and pitched her idea to her.

A source told Page Six that she was "not interested," as the September US cover was already booked with Serena Williams.

"Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite," the source added. Despite Markle's persistence, Wintour declined to alter the existing cover plan.

Other Vogue and Media Appearances

Though the Vogue covers did not materialize, Markle still made an appearance on the digital cover of New York Magazine's The Cut in September 2022, promoting her "Archetypes" podcast. She was also scheduled for a Variety cover that month, but it was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Contrary to some reports, a source insisted Markle never formally requested a Vogue cover. British Vogue had approached her multiple times in the past, including a 2019 invitation to guest edit the "Forces for Change" issue, which Markle accepted.

Once close friends, Markle and Enninful's relationship reportedly cooled following these events. Sources say the two have "drifted apart," partly due to distance and busy schedules, but maintain occasional contact through birthday cards and supportive messages.

A source familiar with the situation said, "They aren't exactly in each other's pockets but still keep in touch intermittently." In August 2024, Enninful's team reportedly sent flowers to Markle for her 43rd birthday.

Since their falling out, Enninful has increased his public association with the British royal family. He has interviewed King Charles III for Vogue and attended his coronation in 2023, maintaining ties to royal charitable organizations. However, he does not follow Markle or her ventures on social media, a fact a source close to Markle said she "doesn't read into" since Enninful also does not follow his sister.