A Maryland woman is suing Meghan Markle over reported burns she suffered from a bath salt recipe in the Duchess's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan."

Complainant Robin Patrick alleges the DIY mix resulted in "catastrophic burns" and continues to cause her great pain and suffering, accusing Markle of a "reckless disregard for public safety."

Patrick, who has diabetes, apparently used Markle's bath salt recipe that called for Epsom salt, arnica oil, lavender oil, pink Himalayan salt, and dried flowers, according to reports. Patrick says that after using the product as part of a bath soak, she experienced "significant pain" and "cosmetic distress." She said it felt like a "burning from the inside" and hit out at Markle for not warning of the potential dangers of the ingredients, especially for someone in her state of health.

"I believe Meghan Markle knew about the importance of proper labeling and warnings," Patrick said to Radar Online. "She made sure to label a bag of pretzels for her friend David because he had a nut allergy. So, why didn't she do the same for a product that could cause burns?"

Markle's lawyer, Cameron Stracher, has denied the claims, arguing that no negligence has been alleged. Stracher said nobody who worked to make "With Love, Meghan" owes Patrick any extra duty of care because, under the law, there is no "special relationship" between them.

Per Stracher, there is nothing inherently risky about the bath salt formula. He noted that Patrick ignored warnings on the Epsom salt package, so there was no neglect claim to file. "It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging," Stracher explained to The Independent. "There's no basis for a negligence claim."

Health Risks and Expert Warnings

While the complaint against Markle is rooted in allegations of negligence, medical experts have pointed out potential health risks for individuals with diabetes, such as Patrick, when using bath salts.

Per studies, people with diabetes may experience dry skin or nerve damage, which can increase the risk of complications from prolonged exposure to bath salts. Wounds can take longer to heal, and any cracks in the skin can allow germs to enter, causing infections.

A creator has explained why #MeghanMarkle’s bath salts are done incorrectly and could actually burn the skin if some poor soul put them in their bath. She adds WAY to much of an ingredient-it’s unsurprising that she’s got no clue what she’s doing. Here’s a link to the whole… pic.twitter.com/VzLEFG1HdT — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) March 6, 2025

Wow! I guess @Netflix should put a WARNING before the episode of With love, Meghan where she uses two whole droppers full of Arnica oil, then Lavender oil and Epsom salt, to make bath salt, because that much essential oil, undiluted with a carrier oil, could cause damage to your… — Mystifeyed👁 (@Mystifeye) March 13, 2025

The Lawsuit and Patrick's Requests

Patrick is seeking $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages for reckless disregard for public safety and a total of $10 million in damages for mental and physical pain and suffering. Her legal team maintains that Markle and the production companies that worked on the show, such as Netflix and Archewell Productions, were derelict in their duty to alert fans that there were risks with the DIY recipe.

"If a settlement can't be reached, I will move forward with legal action," Patrick told Radar Online. "This wasn't just a minor incident. The burns have disrupted my life in ways that continue to affect my daily routines, including my ability to shower or wear clothing over the affected areas."

Patrick has said he has experienced ongoing physical discomfort since the incident. The burns, she says, haven't healed yet and are "sore as heck to touch."

"The pain feels like it is burning from within," and the emergence of new sores and ulcers has made it difficult for her to go about her daily life.