Donald Trump Jr.'s forthcoming members-only club in Washington, D.C., is expected to bar a wide range of political elites, including many who served under former President George W. Bush, according to a report in The New York Times.

The club, named Executive Branch, is set to open next month in the Georgetown neighborhood, tucked beneath Georgetown Park and accessible only via a discreet stairwell next to the mall's parking garage.

The private venue is reportedly aimed at supporters of former President Donald Trump and promises exclusivity and controversy.

The venture is co-founded by Trump Jr., David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur and former Trump crypto advisor, Zach and Alex Witkoff, sons of real estate developer Steven Witkoff, Omeed Malik, head of 1789 Capital, and Chris Buskirk, co-founder of the conservative donor group Rockbridge Network.

Membership reportedly comes with a hefty price tag.

CNBC reported that some individuals are willing to pay up to $1 million to gain entry, though sources close to the project say money alone won't secure admittance.

"Only those who personally know one of the club's owners can gain admittance," The New York Times reported, citing the founders' vetting process.

According to Sacks, even those with insider access may be rejected if they are affiliated with the press or represent political ideologies misaligned with the club's vision.

"We don't want members of the media or just a lot of lobbyists joining," an unnamed insider told CNBC. "We want people to feel comfortable having conversations in privacy."

In a podcast last month, Sacks explained the motivation behind the project's political positioning.

"To the extent there are Republican clubs, they tend to be more Bush-era Republicans as opposed to Trump-era Republicans," he said. "So we wanted to create something new, hipper and Trump-aligned."

As per DailyMail, a spokesperson for the club emphasized that it is "not just for any Saudi businessman," and that the membership will reflect a tight-knit network of Trump-aligned insiders.

Among those excluded will likely be many who served under George W. Bush, a decision that is reportedly infuriating to the former GOP president and his allies.

Founding members are said to include Sacks; the Winklevoss twins, who gained notoriety for suing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg; Jeff Miller, a top Trump fundraiser; and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Executive Branch's soft launch earlier this year reportedly drew a high-profile guest list, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz.

AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi and other tech executives were also in attendance, according to CNBC.

The club is expected to cap its membership at fewer than 200 individuals.

It could also serve as a new social base for former President Trump himself, who was known during his first term to frequent his Trump International Hotel in D.C., often holding court at its steakhouse and interacting with allies in the lobby.

That hotel lease was sold by the Trump Organization in 2022 following ethics complaints over its dual role as a social hub and potential influence site.