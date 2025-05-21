Pop superstar Katy Perry left fans in stitches during her "Lifetimes" tour stop at the T-Mobile Arena when she called out a concertgoer in the crowd for allegedly messaging her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. But don't worry — it was all a playful act.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, Perry, 40, paused during her performance to point out a fan named Kyle. With a teasing smile, she leaned over and said, "Cute grin. I know why you're here. ... Listen, if you keep DMing my man..."

According to PageSix, she went on to joke that Kyle had been messaging Bloom since her previous Las Vegas residency. "You didn't come to see me play," she claimed, before delivering a mock warning: "If you keep on DM'ing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life. I'm his wife."

Though not officially married, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since 2019 and are parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. Perry's comments were all in good fun — and the fan was in on the joke.

Katy Perry's Hilarious Fan Interaction Sparks Laughs Online

After the show, Kyle shared the hilarious moment online, writing in his TikTok caption, "In my homewrecker era."

He also told Lad Bible, "This all started because I asked Katy to sing my favorite deep-cut and may have had to call in Orlando for some assistance.Now I have the concert memory of a lifetime."

The exchange happened just before Perry performed her song "I'm His, He's Mine," leading many fans to guess the whole scene was a creative lead-in to the next number. Some believed it was real at first but later laughed it off after reading the comments.

The Las Vegas show had even more surprisesDuring her energetic performance of "Part of Me," Katy Perry had a brief wardrobe glitch but continued on without missing a beat, People said.

While sprinting across the stage in a reflective cone bra and matching boots, her top began to come undone. She caught it quickly, turning her run into a confident walk.

"Oh s---, my bra is gonna come off," she told the crowd, laughing through the moment. Then, with the help of a crew member named Patrick, the issue was fixed backstage.

Perry later joked, "Sorry guys, you didn't pay that much."