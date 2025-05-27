Former President Barack Obama is once again winning hearts online — not with a speech or a political move, but with a quiet moment of chivalry that's going viral.

As per the Atlanta Blackstar, a video posted on May 25 by a Chicago-based content creator shows the 44th president and his wife, Michelle Obama, leaving their residence in the city.

While a small group of onlookers gathered outside, hoping for a glimpse of the couple, what caught viewers' attention was Obama's simple, courteous gesture: holding the door for his wife as they entered their vehicle.

"You won't believe who just walked out of this house... Captured in Chicago. Real moment," the video's creator wrote in a caption overlaying the opening shot, which shows black SUVs lining the street and Secret Service agents preparing for the couple's departure.

Moments later, the front door opens, and Obama is seen holding it open as Michelle steps outside.

The crowd begins to cheer as the couple waves and walks down the steps toward their vehicle.

In the clip, Obama waits for Michelle to get into her side of the SUV before walking around to enter on the other side.

A Secret Service agent holds the door open for him steps from the smiling fans.

"Yes I saw them. What an unforgettable moment," the creator wrote in a follow-up caption.

Reactions online were swift and overwhelmingly positive. After the video was reposted on Threads, one commenter wrote, "He STILL opens the door for her. What a class act. I LOVE them!"

On TikTok, another user wrote, "I loved how he made sure Michelle got in first and safe! That's a true gentleman. The Obamas have so much class!"

A third commenter added, "And just like the gentleman he is, Obama made sure Michelle got into the vehicle first before going around to his seat, even with Secret Service agents holding the doors."

The viral moment comes after weeks of speculation about the couple's relationship.

Michelle Obama's absence from public appearances earlier this year, including former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's second inauguration, fueled rumors of marital strain.

In April, Michelle addressed the speculation during an episode of her podcast In My Opinion, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson.

"My decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism," she said. "Like, people couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."

Despite the online chatter, the Obamas' appearance together — and the care Barack showed for his wife in a brief but telling moment — has many fans dismissing the rumors and praising the former first couple for their continued grace and affection.