Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has shared her feelings about her past relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, describing it as the most difficult and painful experience of her life.

In a candid conversation on the Sage Steele Show aired May 21, Patrick described the 2020 breakup as sudden and deeply damaging. The couple had dated for nearly three years before calling it quits.

"Because it was sudden, it felt like," Patrick said. "When you live with somebody, it's your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing."

Now 43, former NASCAR champion Danica Patrick is speaking out about the emotional impact of her split from NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

She revealed that the end of their relationship deeply affected her self-esteem, leaving her feeling broken and uncertain.

Patrick described the experience as leaving lasting emotional wounds, marking it as one of the most painful times in her life.

According to Independent, the former race car driver said she ignored the emotional signs during the relationship. "I would say all the time, 'I'm built for hard things. I can handle hard things.' So I just saw it as a hard thing," Patrick admitted.

Although the breakup with Aaron Rodgers was deeply painful, Danica Patrick says it ultimately led to personal growth. The experience, she shared, helped her realize the importance of prioritizing her own well-being.

Aaron Rodgers Silent on Danica Patrick's Emotional Claims

Rodgers, 41, has not responded to Patrick's remarks. In 2022, however, he said their time together was "great" and mentioned their shared interest in meditation and spiritual growth.

Following his breakup with Danica Patrick, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers began a new relationship with actress Shailene Woodley.

The pair got engaged in 2021 but broke up the following year. Actress Shailene Woodley later spoke about her time with Aaron Rodgers, describing their relationship as both beautiful and difficult. She admitted that thinking about it still brings up strong emotions.

Rodgers is currently in a new relationship. On an April episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," he confirmed he was in "a serious relationship" and hinted at possible marriage plans, ENews said. Earlier this May, he was seen wearing a ring on his left hand, prompting speculation.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers were first introduced at the ESPY Awards in 2012. Although they didn't start dating right away, their relationship began several years later.

Patrick, now also a TV personality, has used her platform to speak about self-growth and healing.

Danica Patrick believes that hard times are inevitable, but says she's learned how to move through them more effectively. Instead of avoiding pain, she emphasizes the importance of confronting it and finding ways to heal and grow.