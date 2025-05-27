Prince Harry is said to be working on a commercial venture of his own which appears to be part of a drive to establish an independent identity, having been overshadowed by Meghan Markle's sudden prominence in the public eye.

The news follows news that Meghan is growing her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard while producing her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, and hosting her podcast on female entrepreneurs.

Sources close to the couple told the Daily Mail that Harry's new venture will be one of the first major projects spearheaded by the Sussexes' recently assembled team of advisors. The effort appears to reflect a conscious shift as the couple begins to pursue individual professional paths.

"Harry is unkindly described as the 'spare' to Meghan's endeavors," a source told the outlet. "In reality, he has been giving her the space to flourish. Now it is his time to throw himself into exciting new work. Invictus will always come first, but he has also been working on commercial ideas of his own."

The exact nature of Harry's project has not been disclosed, but it will reportedly launch in the coming months alongside his continued work with the Invictus Games Foundation.

Charitable Work Continues

Alongside his upcoming business plans, Harry recently made headlines for a philanthropic gesture that took a Nottingham-based charity by surprise.

Himmah, a nonprofit tackling poverty, racism, and social exclusion, announced that Harry had made a "significant" financial contribution to help fund food relief efforts. The donation, though undisclosed in amount, will provide over 650 food parcels for families in need.

Sajid Mohammed, director at Himmah, expressed gratitude for the unexpected support. "I could not believe it when we got the email," he said. "To have been chosen by such a high-profile royal once is amazing, but to have been supported by Prince Harry, too, left us completely gobsmacked."

In a letter shared by the organization, Harry wrote, "Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade. The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty, and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded. I'm happy to be able to play a small part in your mission to bring communities together by creating opportunities and support for those facing hardship."

The donation follows a previous contribution made in 2020 by Meghan Markle, who gave $13,500 through The Royal Foundation to support Himmah's Salaam Shalom Kitchen — a collaborative Muslim and Jewish community project.