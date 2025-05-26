Rosie O'Donnell's recent Instagram post is causing concern among her fans, who are noticing the comedian is looking increasingly thin and comparing her with other celebrities with dramatic weight loss.

The 63-year-old performer, who often speaks openly about personal struggles, posted a screenshot of herself on stage wearing dark pants and a light green sweater.

Holding a microphone and smiling, O'Donnell appeared confident, but the photo drew mixed reactions from followers who said they barely recognized her.

"I can't believe this is me now," O'Donnell captioned the image, including hashtags such as "#mounjaro," "#weightloss" and "#bodydismorphia."

O'Donnell credited her recent weight loss to Mounjaro, a Type 2 diabetes medication that has gained popularity among celebrities for its appetite-suppressing side effects.

Stars, including Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey, have also publicly discussed using weight loss drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic to slim down.

While some fans praised the transformation, others expressed concern about the dramatic change in her appearance.

"She needs to get clothes that fit better. I think she's lost too much weight and looks older," wrote one follower.

Another fan offered a more blunt opinion: "She doesn't look well. I wouldn't brag about that look."

One commenter compared her to another celebrity known for a drastic transformation, stating, "What happens when you start looking like Sharon Osbourne? At some point, it looks so unhealthy. Please be careful."

Sharon OsBourne is being told she should sue Ozempic … so sad pic.twitter.com/3Hnkj5zSiZ — JacobIsrael71 (@JacobIsrael71) May 20, 2025

However, not all responses were critical. One thoughtful fan defended O'Donnell, noting that weight loss can sometimes affect appearance without signaling poor health.

"She looks older but not sickly to me. Sometimes people look older when they lose a lot of weight too quickly," the user wrote. "I'm willing to bet that her blood sugar, cholesterol levels and blood pressure have also improved dramatically. Her smile looks the same to me...Rosie is 63 years old."

O'Donnell's health journey began in earnest when she was prescribed Mounjaro in late 2022 to manage her diabetes.

In a March TikTok video, she revealed that her recent move to Ireland with her 12-year-old child, Clay, has unexpectedly supported her weight loss.

Without access to a personal chef, O'Donnell has taken to cooking for herself and Clay, resulting in more mindful eating habits.

For years, the "Harriet the Spy" actress has spoken openly about her lifelong struggles with food and weight.

In past interviews, she described herself as someone who "always had a weight issue" and shared challenges with portion control and unhealthy food choices.

She has also made lifestyle changes, including cutting out multiple daily Diet Cokes in favor of drinking water and reducing her sugar intake.

This isn't the first time O'Donnell has undergone a significant transformation.

After suffering a heart attack in 2012, she underwent vertical sleeve gastric surgery the following year, dropping from 240 pounds to 176.

At the time, she credited the procedure with saving her life and sparking a renewed focus on her health.

Despite fan concerns, O'Donnell has said she feels better physically and is sleeping more soundly — signs that the weight loss may be improving her overall well-being.

As always, the comedian and former talk show host remains candid about her evolving health journey, even as the public reaction reflects both admiration and apprehension.