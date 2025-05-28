Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter could be starring in the upcoming third installment of the beloved "Mamma Mia!" film franchise.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," the second film in the franchise was released seven years ago. While there are no immediate plans for the production of the third installation, the film is actively in development and a script is already in place.

"We know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen," producer Judy Craymer told Deadline in a new interview. "And I mean, we brought together an amazing group of movie stars that were all connected through it and huge friendships evolved."

While Carpenter has not been officially cast, Craymur noted that they are open to the possibility of her starring in the film, adding that the singer could "be a goddess" or "some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Perhaps, Carpenter could also play as a distant cousin or daughter of Amada Seyfried's Sophie. In fact, Seyfried herself floated the idea last year. The actress noted that age discrepancies wouldn't be an issue, referencing how Cher played Meryl Streep's mother in the second film despite only a seven-year age difference.

Carpenter has repeatedly demonstrated strong connections to the ABBA musical universe, frequently performing the Swedish group's hits including "Mamma Mia" and "Dancing Queen" during her Short n' Sweet Tour. Additionally, she has cited ABBA as a major musical influence and even named her cats after ABBA founding members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

The "Mamma Mia!" franchise has proven highly successful for Universal Pictures, with the original 2008 film earning $611 million worldwide on a $52 million budget, while the 2018 sequel "Here We Go Again" grossed $402 million globally. Both films featured an ensemble cast including Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Craymer also hinted at possibly expanding the franchise, including a potential television adaptation, though this remains in early conceptual stages. Meanwhile, the original stage musical is set to return to Broadway this summer at the Winter Garden Theatre. Shows will begin on August 2 and an official opening night on August 14.