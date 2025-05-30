Dolly Parton says she kept her late husband Carl Dean's illness private in order to protect his peace and dignity during a long health battle leading up to his death.

The 78-year-old country music legend opened up in a recent interview with The Independent, saying her husband of more than 60 years had been "ill for quite a while" before passing away on March 3 at age 82.

"I really feel his presence," Parton told the outlet. "I just try to go on, because I know I have to."

Dean, who famously stayed out of the public spotlight during his decades-long marriage to the iconic singer, died in Nashville. A private funeral was held shortly after his death.

"And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore," Parton said. "But that still doesn't make up for the loss and the loneliness of it."

The Grammy-winning artist said her faith has been a source of strength as she copes with the loss.

"I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday," she said. "And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together."

"You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that's the hardest part."

Upon Dean's passing, Parton released a statement through the Associated Press, saying:

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Known for fiercely protecting her husband's privacy throughout their marriage, Parton's reflections offer a rare glimpse into their personal life and enduring connection.