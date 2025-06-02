Taylor Swift and Tay Lautner might be headed for the ballroom — at least, that's what "Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough is teasing.

In a playful TikTok posted on May 31, Hough, 40, told fans to suggest big names they'd love to see on season 34 of "DWTS." "Cast someone I'd have no choice but to go from judge back to pro again for," he wrote. "Make it realistic but also go big."

Fans quickly responded with names, including pop stars and celebrities like Britney Spears and Sabrina Carpenter, US Magazine said.

But one comment stood out — a fan suggested "Taylor Lautner himself or his wife Tay." Hough's reply? "This might actually happen."

Tay Lautner, 28, has spoken before about wanting to join the show. On a January episode of her podcast "The Squeeze," which she co-hosts with husband Taylor Lautner, she called competing on "DWTS" her "dream." Taylor supported her, saying the idea was "really fun."

Could Taylor Swift Dance on DWTS? Derek Hough Says "Twist My Arm"

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about another big name — Taylor Swift. When one fan brought her up in the TikTok comments, Hough replied, "OK twist my arm," fueling speculation about a potential appearance.

Although Swift has not confirmed anything, her connection to the "DWTS" world through boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce has fans buzzing.

According to Meaww, Jenna Johnson, a longtime "DWTS" pro, also mentioned Jason Kelce on a recent episode of "Call It What It Is," saying she hopes to dance with the retired NFL player one day. If Jason joins, fans believe Swift and Travis could appear in the audience to support him.

Derek Hough, a six-time Mirrorball Trophy winner, left the dance floor in 2016 and returned as a judge in 2020. He is expected to resume his judging role for season 34, which premieres this fall.

So far, ABC has announced two contestants: wildlife host Robert Irwin, 21, and influencer Alix Earle. Irwin told "Us Weekly" he's looking forward to advice from his sister Bindi Irwin, who won "DWTS" in 2015 — with Hough as her partner.

With casting still underway, the addition of Tay Lautner — or even Taylor Swift — would bring major star power to the dance floor.