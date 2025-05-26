Taylor Swift fans have been filled with excitement for weeks, convinced the singer would announce her next major project: Reputation (Taylor's Version) during the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs).

The AMAs are scheduled for May 26 in Las Vegas, which fueled speculation and a flurry of fan theories, largely due to recent "easter eggs" dropped by the singer. The rumors began after fans noticed a curious detail on Swift's official merchandise store. The categories—Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale—were arranged so their initials spelled "AMAs." Adding to the discussions, there were exactly 12 items for sale at a 26% discount.

Fans linked these numbers to Swift's discography, saying that if she announced a new album, it would be her 12th, and the AMAs are scheduled on the 26th of May.

Swift's team also seemed to play along with the rumors. Taylor Nation, her official fan engagement account, reposted a message on X (formerly Twitter) about voting for Swift at the AMAs. The post included a cryptic phrase: "And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here," with the capital letters spelling out "AMAs." The post was paired with her song "thanK you aIMee," another post that fans interpreted as a hidden message, as reported by Yahoo.

Swift's history of using Easter eggs goes beyond just her website. At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she was seen wearing a snake necklace—a symbol closely tied to the original Reputation era. Fans also pointed out that a new version of her song "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" was recently featured in an episode of "The Handmaid's Tale," a few days before the AMAs. Many fans believe this was a sign that the re-recorded album was coming out soon.

Despite the rumors, Swift did not appear on the AMAs red carpet or in the audience. She was nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department, but seemed to skip the event. Her absence left fans disappointed, as many were hoping for a surprise live announcement, according to the Times of India.