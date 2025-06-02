The beauty world was left in shock earlier this year when news broke that Jesús Guerrero, the celebrity hairstylist behind the iconic looks of Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, and Katy Perry, had died suddenly at the age of 34. Now, nearly four months after his passing, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has revealed the official cause of death, offering new insight into the tragic loss that stunned Hollywood and his legion of fans.

What Caused Jesus Guerrero's Sudden Death?

According to the autopsy report released on June 2, Guerrero died from severe pneumonia complicated by a rare fungal infection known as Cryptococcis neoformans. The report, made public by TMZ, also noted that Guerrero had a weakened immune system, which made him especially vulnerable to these infections. The manner of death was ruled natural.

Cryptococcosis is a fungal disease caused by inhaling spores from Cryptococcus, a fungus commonly found in the environment. In people with compromised immune systems, this infection can quickly become life-threatening, attacking the lungs and even spreading to the brain. Guerrero's family and friends were reportedly unaware of the extent of his health struggles, as he kept much of his illness private, even as he lost 20 pounds and experienced ongoing pain and fatigue in the months leading up to his death.

The Final Days: From Hollywood to Dubai

Guerrero's sudden decline came after a whirlwind period of international travel for work. In February, he was in Dubai with Jennifer Lopez, just weeks after spending time with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles. Despite feeling unwell since September 2024, Guerrero continued to honor work commitments in Ireland, England, and the United Arab Emirates. He was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital on February 21, 2025, and passed away the following morning-

His family announced his death on February 23, describing it as "sudden and unexpected." Guerrero's younger sister, Gris, later shared that he had been diagnosed with gastritis and had kept his health issues largely to himself, believing he could recover without medical intervention.

Celebrity Tributes and Support

The outpouring of grief from the celebrity world was immediate and heartfelt. Kylie Jenner, who considered Guerrero more than just a stylist but a close friend, shared emotional tributes on social media, calling him "a light in my life and a source of comfort and love". Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry also expressed their sorrow, with Lopez attending his Houston funeral on March 30, alongside Jenner and other beauty industry figures.

Jenner went a step further, quietly covering Guerrero's funeral expenses and helping his family with additional costs.

Remembering a Beauty Industry Icon

Jesus Guerrero's legacy lives on through the countless celebrities he styled and the many friends and fans he inspired with his creativity and kindness. As the beauty community continues to mourn, his story is a sobering reminder of the importance of health awareness—even for those who seem to have it all. Guerrero's family has raised nearly $100,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, ensuring his memory and impact will not be forgotten.