Hailey Bieber has sold her skincare brand, Rhode, to E.l.f. Beauty in a deal valued at $1 billion, a move insiders say signals a major shift in focus for the model-turned-entrepreneur.

The 28-year-old launched Rhode in June 2022 with three initial products: the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment. The brand quickly expanded into viral lip tints, blushes, and even lip gloss-carrying phone cases, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing celebrity beauty lines.

As part of the acquisition, Hailey will remain Rhode's founder and transition into the roles of Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation. But according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, the sale has given her the flexibility to "turn her full attention" to another major project — husband Justin Bieber's new fashion label, SKYLRK.

"She built Rhode into a billion-dollar brand, cashed out at the peak, and now she's using that momentum to help launch Justin's next chapter," the source said. "She is trying to be a mogul, and she is on her way."

The insider confirmed that Hailey will play a creative and strategic role in SKYLRK, Justin's upcoming streetwear brand. "She's helping him in creative strategy and even product development," the source said. "It's a calculated shift."

Although SKYLRK has yet to launch officially, Justin has been teasing the brand online. In April, he posted an animated promo video showing a cartoon version of himself leaving behind Drew House — the streetwear label he co-founded in 2018 — and walking into a new chapter with an animated Hailey and their fictional son.

Hailey recently confirmed her involvement by tagging SKYLRK in an Instagram Story where she wore a leather bomber jacket.

The source said this kind of cross-promotion is only the beginning. "In the coming weeks you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this," they said.

Marriage Rumors and Backhanded Compliments

Hailey's billion-dollar deal comes amid renewed speculation about the couple's relationship. Fans have raised concerns after Justin, 31, appeared gaunt during a livestream and publicly made an awkward comment following Hailey's Vogue cover shoot.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean," Justin wrote on Instagram. "For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even."

He later apologized directly to Hailey in the same post. "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

The post sparked backlash from fans who felt the comment came off as a backhanded compliment.

Despite the couple's united front at public events, online buzz about their marriage has intensified. The timing of Hailey's deal, paired with Justin's recent business split from longtime collaborator Scooter Braun and reported financial issues, has only added fuel to the rumors.

Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Braun covered expenses from Justin's canceled Justice tour in 2022, totaling over $8 million. Sources close to Justin have since disputed that figure, and a representative called the financial rumors "clickbait stupidity."

Following the Rhode deal, fans online have urged Hailey to "divorce Justin now" and build her empire solo.