Prince William has no intention of reconciling with his younger brother, Prince Harry, despite efforts underway for a potential reunion between Harry and King Charles III, according to royal sources.

According to insiders cited by The Mirror, the Prince of Wales remains "deeply wounded" by allegations made by Prince Harry in a series of high-profile interviews and in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Even as talks progress toward a possible meeting between the King and the Duke of Sussex during Harry's scheduled visit to the U.K. in September, William has reportedly ruled out any personal reconciliation.

"There are no plans to either make contact with or arrange to see the Duke of Sussex in the near future," a royal source said. "Regardless of any members of the family seeking reconciliation, that is certainly not on the prince's mind."

The remarks come after representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry held a quiet summit last week at the Royal Over-Seas League in London, signaling what aides described as a "significant step" toward mending the fractured father-son relationship. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales were not represented at the meeting.

"It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League," said a friend close to the couple. "They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution."

The absence underscores the depth of mistrust between William and Harry. The brothers' relationship has remained strained following Harry's departure from royal duties in 2020 and his subsequent media appearances, which included pointed criticisms of the monarchy, including his brother.

The King, however, is said to remain open to rebuilding ties with Harry, contingent on a cessation of what one source called the Duke's "endless rounds of broadcast interviews" and public criticism of the royal family.

"Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must stop his attacks on the family if he wants to repair his relationships," the source said.

In a May interview with the BBC, Harry expressed a desire to reconnect with his father and brother, citing concerns for the King's health and saying he was "tired of fighting."

Despite Harry's overtures, William and Catherine have remained focused on their royal duties and private life. Aides say that for William, the emotional damage from Harry's public remarks remains unresolved.

"The Prince of Wales is entirely focused on his role and his family," the source added. "This isn't about protocol — it's personal."