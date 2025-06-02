Meghan Markle's recent recollections about her pregnancies may paint an idealized version of motherhood that overlooks its most difficult moments, according to a psychologist who suggests the duchess could be "rewriting memories" as she continues to build her personal brand.

The mom of two recently shared details about her experiences during pregnancy and early motherhood on her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." One of Markle's more light-hearted anecdotes is her recall of insisting on wearing stilettos while heavily pregnant.

"I always wear my five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos," the Duchess of Sussex said. "You have the most enormous bump and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels . . ."

"So you're just going, how on earth am I not just tipping, you know, face-planting? I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, 'Please don't let me fall.'"

'Consumed' by Motherhood

Aside from humorous memories, the former "Suits" star also spoke candidly about the emotional weight of being a parent. "People forget that Lili is three, and Archie is five," she said. "So you look at the past five, six years of my life, it's yes, with being pregnant or with a newborn or with a toddler, and then another one."

Psychologist Stefan Walters said Markle's recent openness could indicate deeper emotional processing, possibly connected to past trauma. "There's an element of getting a second chance here," Walters told The Mirror. "Pregnancy was a difficult, painful time for them, and at times she seemed to be struggling. It wasn't necessarily associated with a lot of happy memories."

He noted that Markle's increasing disclosures may also be an attempt to reclaim that period of her life in a more positive light.

"So, now she's perhaps feeling that she's able to create and relive some happy memories around pregnancy and the early years of her children's lives."

Markle also spoke out about her struggles following the birth of her son, Archie, during a royal tour of South Africa.

In a 2019 interview, she revealed, "Any woman, especially when you're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging. So then when you have a newborn ... especially as a woman, it's a lot."

But Markle's podcast comments reflect a contrast in tone.

"I was like 'Oh gosh, I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip,'" she shared. "I had a whole vision – and then you fast forward ... granted, I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies. But it was not the way I envisioned it."

The Sussexes, now settled in California, often feature their family in social media posts that show a curated glimpse into their private lives.

Finding Her Voice Post-Royal Life

According to Walters, Markle may be embracing a new level of freedom in how she expresses herself. "She probably feels that she wasn't allowed to have an authentic voice before because it went against what the royal protocol was, and it went against the brand of the royals," he explained. "So she's creating an authentic voice and just being honest and open."

Branding expert Lynn Carratt said Markle and her husband may be walking a tightrope between relatability and overly polished public imagery.

"While recent glimpses into her life hint at a softer side, some of the narratives still feel unattainable for many people," she said.

Still, Carratt noted the couple's focus on family is a step in the right direction.

"I think their future PR strategy should aim to portray a family image that is still positive but maybe more grounded and relatable," she said.

"Life isn't perfect – and acknowledging the struggles, much like she does when discussing the challenges of running a business with two young children on her podcast, would resonate more authentically with the public."