A Coldplay fan who captured a now‑viral kiss‑cam moment involving a tech CEO and his HR director has taken another playful jab at the startled couple.

Grace Springer, 28, of New Jersey, was among the crowd at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday when frontman Chris Martin's camera panned to Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron with his arm around human resources chief Kirstin Cabot. The two immediately recoiled, with Byron diving out of view and Cabot covering her face. Martin quipped on stage, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

Springer recorded the reaction and posted it on TikTok. She told The US Sun she had no idea who the pair were but thought it was an "interesting reaction" to the kiss cam. "A part of me feels bad for turning these people's lives upside down, but, play stupid games ... win stupid prizes," she said. Since then, the clip has racked up tens of millions of views.

Astronomer, a Boston‐based startup that provides generative AI software to firms including Uber, Ford and LinkedIn, appointed Byron as CEO in 2023. Under his leadership, the company reported 292% revenue growth for its Astro platform last year. Previously, Byron held an executive role at cybersecurity firm Cybereason.

Unexpected Spotlight

Springer noted there was "a lot of talk" about the kiss cam at the show, but "no one knew who they were" until the video spread online.

Social media users have speculated endlessly about the nature of Byron and Cabot's relationship, with many tagging @astronomerai on X to demand answers.

A 2018 report in The Information detailed internal discord at Astronomer following Byron's promotion to chief revenue officer. Former employees claimed he "lashed out against staff who disagreed with him" and that "you couldn't challenge him." Byron, however, told the outlet that while "difficult decisions" may have "disappointed some individuals," he did not consider his leadership style contentious.

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" World Tour continues at venues in Madison, Nashville and Miami before returning to the U.K. later this summer. Whether Byron and Cabot will address the kiss‑cam controversy remains to be seen.