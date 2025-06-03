Pusha T opened up about the deterioration of his relationship with Kanye West in a new interview with GQ, offering a blistering critique of the rapper and fashion mogul, and revealing the deeply personal reasons behind their falling-out.

"We made some great sh*t, bro," Pusha T told GQ. "We did... He's a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right? But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don't think he's a man. He knows it."

The Virginia-born rapper, born Terrence Thornton, continued to dissect the rift. "That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him," he said as quoted by HotNewHipHop.

"He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

The interview arrives ahead of the long-awaited release of Clipse's reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, the duo's first collaborative project in 15 years.

Their new single, "Ace Trumpets," recently debuted, sparking a wave of excitement among fans.

Earlier in the GQ feature, Pusha T also addressed West's recent behavior online. "It's like, bro, you've been mentioning me, screaming about me... you got every soul believing that I've done such a great injustice to you. And that's a lie," he said.

"He goes on his rants. The one thing that I can say about him is that he knows that every issue that he's having and crying about online right now, I've told him distinctly about those things, distinctly."

He added, "So when he gets up there and with his KKK mask and he's screaming behind it like a pro wrestler—he got to scream behind a mask. He don't talk to me like he talks to others."

West, for his part, acknowledged the fractured relationship on X, formerly Twitter, following the release of Clipse's new track. "I miss me and Pusha's friendship," he wrote.

Let God Sort Em Out is slated for release on July 11, marking a major comeback for the Clipse duo, which includes Pusha T and his brother No Malice.