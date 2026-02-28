Actor Robert Carradine, best known for his role as Sam McGuire on Lizzie McGuire, died at age 71, with newly confirmed details shedding light on his private mental health struggle.

According to Page Six, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office ruled Carradine's manner of death a suicide. His cause of death was confirmed as sequelae of anoxic brain injury from hanging. An anoxic injury occurs when oxygen is completely cut off from the brain.

The outlet reported that Carradine died on Feb. 23 following what his family described as a nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder. His body has since been released to relatives.

In a statement shared with Page Six, Carradine's family said, "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away."

The family addressed his mental health struggles directly. "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder," per AOL.

They added, "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

Carradine's brother, actor Keith Carradine, explained the family's decision to speak publicly. He said, "We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it." He continued, "It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day."

Carradine's daughter, Ever Carradine, shared a tribute on Instagram. She wrote, "My dad died today. My sweet, funny dad, who's only 20 years older than I am... is gone." She later added, "Rest easy, dad. I love you the most."

Former co-star Hilary Duff also paid tribute, writing, "This one hurts. It's hard to face this reality about an old friend." She added, "I'm deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family and everyone who loved him."

The confirmation of Robert Carradine's cause of death has prompted renewed conversations about bipolar disorder awareness, mental health stigma, and the lasting legacy of the Lizzie McGuire star.