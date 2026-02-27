Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a trip to Jordan this week.

Their short humanitarian visit was packed with meetings with health and relief organizations. While the couple was engaged in a full work schedule at Amman, the media reports mainly focused on one point: the couple seemed not to have met with Jordan's king or crown prince.

Their trip was related to the World Health Organization and its director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The main theme of the two days was to get to know the support programs for displaced Syrians and Palestinians in Jordan.

A Daily Mail piece says that no one expected the royal couple to meet the royals during their stay there.

A source told the outlet, "There is no meeting scheduled between the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] and the Jordanian Royal Family."

Radar Online also reported that despite spending time in Amman, where Jordan's royal family is based, Harry and Meghan did not receive acknowledgment from King Abdullah II or Crown Prince Hussein.

Sussexes Meet Princess Basma During Humanitarian Engagements

Harry and Meghan may not have had the opportunity to meet the country's top royals, but they did manage to mingle with the members of the extended royal family. The couple had a chat with Princess Basma bint Talal, aunt of King Abdullah II, and her daughter Farah Daghistani.

The occasion of the meeting was the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development, a charity that concentrates on raising the living standards of lower-income citizens. Princess Basma has been the chairperson of the organization since 1977.

The British and Jordanian royal families have maintained diplomatic ties for years. King Abdullah II has met with King Charles during official visits, and he and Queen Rania attended Charles' coronation. Queen Rania and Queen Camilla have also met on multiple occasions.

Prince William visited Jordan in 2018 and on that occasion, he explained the strong bond of the two countries by adding, "Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home."

On their trip, Harry and Meghan went to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts, where they interacted with the patients and staff. During the visit, Prince Harry addressed the group of recovered addicts directly.

"There's no shame in having an addiction," he said, per The Times.

He later told the group, "I want you guys to know there's no shame in having an addiction, it stems from something else which is an emotional pain – you're very, very brave to come here into hospital."

He added, "Now what you need to do is use this experience and go back into your communities and help other people who are in a similar situation."

The couple also visited the Jordan office of World Central Kitchen, an organization that coordinates large-scale meal distribution efforts in Gaza. The nonprofit was founded by chef José Andrés, who has collaborated with Meghan in the past.

"I consider them friends," Andrés told People. "I know they are in the spotlight — not just in America, but in Britain — and what I can tell you from what I know is that they don't have to, but they decide to do it."