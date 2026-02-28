New Mexico authorities have revived an investigation into allegations that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have concealed additional crimes at his sprawling Zorro Ranch estate, following the release of newly unsealed federal documents.

According to RadarOnline, state officials are examining claims that two "foreign girls" were buried on the 7,600-acre property near Santa Fe, reigniting debate over whether Epstein's criminal conduct extended beyond sex trafficking into potential homicide.

The New Mexico Department of Justice confirmed it has reopened its probe into alleged crimes at the ranch after millions of documents were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The estate, located roughly 40 miles south of Santa Fe, includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion and a private runway.

In a statement addressing the renewed inquiry, Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Justice, said: "Revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination." She added the agency would seek access to unredacted materials and proceed with the "collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available."

The renewed scrutiny follows an email included in the document release from an anonymous individual claiming to be a former employee. The sender alleged two "foreign girls" died of strangulation during "rough, fetish s--" and were buried on the "orders of Jeffrey and Madam G" — an apparent reference to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence.

Eddy Aragon, a conservative talk-show host who received the email in 2019, described his reaction to the tip. He said, "It felt very legitimate to me. That's why I forwarded it." Aragon said he immediately shared the letter with the FBI and did not respond to the sender's request for one bitcoin in exchange for alleged videos.

State Attorney General Raul Torrez has ordered the reopening of the criminal investigation into Zorro Ranch. In parallel, the New Mexico House of Representatives voted to establish a truth commission to examine what occurred at the estate.

Andrea Romero, the Democratic representative who sponsored the bill, explained the panel's purpose, saying it would use subpoena powers and testimony to "put the whole story together."

Law enforcement and legal sources cited by RadarOnline characterized the claims as serious. A senior law enforcement source described the language in the email as "deeply concerning." Another source involved in the state's review said, "No one is jumping to conclusions. But when you have references to bodies in the hills and instructions allegedly coming from Epstein himself, you are obligated to test the serial killer theory alongside every other line of inquiry."

The revived probe intensifies scrutiny surrounding the Epstein scandal, Zorro Ranch investigation, and mounting questions over potential buried bodies at the New Mexico property.

In other news, newly released U.S. Department of Justice footage allegedly shows Jeffrey Epstein watching half-naked women perform private dances inside his lavish Paris apartment, according to the Daily Mail. The videos, filmed in a red-panelled room at his Avenue Foch residence, form part of the latest tranche of Epstein files.

The footage has reignited scrutiny over the property, which was previously linked to senior figures including Peter Mandelson, who was photographed there in his underwear. Mandelson has said he does not recall the image being taken. Forensic analysis reportedly matched the apartment's balcony, décor and red wood panelling to sale listings from 2021.

The 8,000-square-foot flat — once dubbed Epstein's "House of Sin" — was later sold for around €10 million after his death. Emails released by U.S. authorities show Mandelson was a regular visitor, while Prince Andrew was also said to have stayed there. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

French police previously opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse and trafficking connected to the Paris property.