Actor Jim Carrey moved a Paris audience to tears as he delivered an emotional speech entirely in French while accepting an Honorary César Award at the 51st César Awards on Thursday night.

The 64-year-old Canadian-American star received France's lifetime achievement-style honor at the country's top film awards, held at the Olympia in Paris. The honorary prize is traditionally given to an international figure and was last year awarded to Julia Roberts. Carrey, who has largely stepped back from Hollywood in recent years, made a rare public appearance to accept the tribute.

Speaking in French with a noticeable accent, Carrey thanked the French film community and explained that he had worked hard to prepare his remarks in their language, according to People.

He admitted that writing and practicing the speech was "a big challenge" and joked afterward that his French was "almost mediocre" and that his "tongue is tired," drawing laughter and warm applause from the crowd. The audience at the ceremony responded with a standing ovation as he finished.

Carrey's speech became more personal as he spoke about his family and heritage. He revealed that his ancestor Marc-François Carré was born in the port city of Saint-Malo about 300 years ago before moving to Canada, saying that with this honor, his family's story had "come full circle."

He also thanked his daughter Jane, his grandson Jackson, and his partner Mina, all of whom attended the ceremony with him, telling them he loved them "now and forever," Parade reported.

The actor grew emotional when he mentioned his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, whom he called "the funniest man" he had ever known and credited with teaching him the value of love, generosity, and laughter.

French director Michel Gondry, who worked with Carrey on "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," introduced him on stage and praised his range as both a comic and dramatic performer. Carrey's tribute underlined how his career, from slapstick hits like "The Mask" and "Dumb and Dumber" to acclaimed dramas, has earned enduring respect in France's film community, as per France24.