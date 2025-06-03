Ncuti Gatwa is stepping down from his role as the Doctor in BBC's long-running series "Doctor Who" after only two seasons, as the show's finale brings back a familiar face.

The development makes Gatwa the second shortest-tenured actor to play the iconic character as the 32-year-old actor's final episode aired Saturday during the season finale titled "The Reality War," where his character dramatically regenerated into Billie Piper.

Piper, who previously played the character Rose Tyler from 2005 to 2006 as the human companion to the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, appeared at the season finale to replace Gatwa. However, fans of the series are still wondering if she will actually assume the titular role, as the closing credits listed her simply as "And introducing Billie Piper" without the traditional "as the Doctor" designation.

Gatwa's departure comes after weeks of speculation about his future with the series facing a decline in viewership numbers. The star, who made history as the first Black actor to play the Doctor, cited the physical and emotional demands of the role as factors in his decision to leave the show.

Fans are questioning Gatwa's departure from the series despite official statements that leaving after two seasons was "always the plan." Some pointed to unused promotional images from the finale that suggested there were last-minute changes made to the storyline, leading to speculation that his departure was more sudden than initially planned.

Piper shared her excitement about coming back to the series that launched her career two decades ago, adding she loves the show so much and had wanted to return to the Whoniverse. However, she remained cryptic about her exact role this time around, telling fans they just have to "wait and see" what her character represents.

Russell T. Davies, the show's returning showrunner, praised Piper's return, saying the actress made a significant impact on television in 2005 and has now been given a chance to do it all over again. If she is confirmed as the new Doctor, Piper would become the third woman to play the character, following Jodie Whittaker's tenure from 2017 to 2022.

The series faces an uncertain future, with reports suggesting a possible hiatus until 2027 due to questions surrounding BBC's multi-million-pound deal with Disney Plus.