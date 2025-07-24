Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of late President John F. Kennedy, is publicly condemning producer Ryan Murphy for profiting from what he calls one of his family's most painful tragedies.

Schlossberg, 32, took aim at Murphy's upcoming "American Love Story" series, which centers on the relationship between his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Paul Kelly, portraying John F. Kennedy Jr., and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were spotted filming a scene for the upcoming series "American Love Story" on location in New York City. 📸: Nancy Rivera / https://t.co/AO805SwVIE pic.twitter.com/Zg01lroplr — Page Six (@PageSix) July 23, 2025

The FX project is set to debut on Valentine's Day week in 2026, but its depiction of the couple's short-lived marriage, and their fatal 1999 plane crash, has prompted strong reactions from Schlossberg, who called the show a "public spectacle" made for profit.

"You're making millions off John," he wrote on Instagram, criticizing Murphy for refusing to donate proceeds to causes or institutions tied to JFK Jr.'s legacy. "But won't contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed."

Murphy recently said on California Governor Gavin Newsom's podcast that Schlossberg's anger was surprising, since he didn't believe Schlossberg truly remembered his uncle. Schlossberg hit back with specifics.

"My earliest memories are of John calling me Jackolatern and 'the nudist,' picking me up from school, his Pontiac convertible," he recalled. "I remember being the ring bearer at his wedding and the day he died."

He also shared anecdotes passed down through family, like the time JFK Jr. smashed his car window with a borrowed golf club after locking the keys inside. Schlossberg was just six when the crash occurred, but he insists that doesn't diminish the emotional weight or memories.

Schlossberg also mocked the casting of Paul Kelly as JFK Jr., writing, "Odd that the actor playing the sexiest man alive is bloated!" JFK Jr. had been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 1988.

Murphy Responds, Show Moves Forward

Murphy, 59, posted behind-the-scenes photos from production last month, describing the series as a "romantic and tragic love story" and announcing Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette and Paul Kelly as JFK Jr. "Over a thousand actors auditioned... we absolutely found the perfect choices," Murphy said.

In the comments section of that same post, Schlossberg urged Murphy to donate profits to the Kennedy Library. Murphy simply replied, per Variety, "I am going to donate," though he has not confirmed any details since.

"American Love Story" will explore how the pressures of fame, career demands, and tabloid scrutiny weighed on the couple, whose lives ended when their plane crashed into the Atlantic near Martha's Vineyard in July 1999.