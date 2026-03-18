Britney Spears is said to be gripped by fears that her recent DUI arrest could lead to rehab, jail, or even a return to conservatorship, according to sources.

According to E! News, Spears, 44, was arrested near her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on March 4 for allegedly swerving between lanes while driving. She was taken to the hospital for testing before being booked and released three hours later. Authorities are also testing Adderall found in her possession.

An insider familiar with Spears' situation said she is deeply anxious about the potential consequences.

"Right now, she's overwhelmed by anxiety about what the next steps could bring. There's a genuine belief on her part that this situation could escalate beyond a single legal issue into something far more serious – whether that means being pushed into rehab, facing the possibility of jail, or even triggering discussions about placing her back under a conservatorship, which she finds unthinkable."

Radar Online added that Spears fears losing control over her life again. "What keeps resurfacing for her is the fear of losing control over her own life again. That chapter was, in her view, incredibly confining and invasive, and the thought of returning to that kind of oversight – where decisions are made for her rather than by her – is something she finds deeply upsetting and difficult to process."

Spears was reportedly emotional and crying while in custody and has since been under scrutiny from both authorities and those in her personal circle. A friend described her reaction,

"Britney's painfully aware that this isn't something that will just be brushed aside – there are tangible consequences she could be facing, and that realization has really unsettled her. The prospect of jail has made the situation feel far more serious and immediate than anything she's dealt with in a long time," her friend added.

"At the same time, what's weighing just as heavily on her mind is the fear that this will be used against her – that people will point to this moment as proof that she can't manage on her own, and push for her to be put back under some form of control again, which is something she is desperate to avoid."

Despite suggestions from some in her circle to enter rehab before her court date in May, Spears is reportedly resistant, seeing such a step as reinforcing a narrative of needing supervision.

An insider explained, "For Britney, driving isn't just a practical thing – it carries a much deeper meaning connected to independence and having control over her own decisions. It's one of the few everyday freedoms she strongly associates with being able to live life on her own terms. That's why the thought of losing her license, or having new limitations placed on her, feels so significant. It's not just about transportation – it represents a loss of autonomy, and that's what makes the idea of it being taken away from her by law so difficult for her to accept."