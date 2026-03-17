Chelsy Davy, once in a relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has just welcomed her third child, a son named Finn, into the world. The news comes from her and her husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott.

The news first announced by Hello! has reignited public interest in Davy, whose on-again, off-again relationship with Prince Harry from 2004 to 2010 was heavily covered by the media.

Davy, a jewelry designer and hotelier's wife, shared the milestone on social media, drawing a wave of reactions.

As per The List, many praised her for moving on and building a family, while others couldn't help but compare her life to that of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Harry's current wife.

One social media user wrote, "I'm so proud of her and happy for what she's made of her life." Another added, "Whew! Chelsy dodged the Harry bullet. She looks genuinely happy."

I'm so proud of her and happy for what she's made of her life. — Janiesaysyay (@janiesaysyay) March 16, 2026

The comparisons come amid ongoing rumors about financial difficulties facing Harry and Markle since late 2025. Gossip about Markle's alleged involvement in controversial schemes has fueled speculation that Davy might be considered "the one who got away."

Harry is having a bad day. pic.twitter.com/Echvx2QGm6 — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) March 15, 2026

Observers have noted parallels between Harry's relationships with Davy and Markle. Some fans recalled that Davy once expressed reluctance to embrace royal life and media scrutiny—issues that have similarly challenged Markle.

"Harry could have left the royal family for her. But he didn't," one comment read. "He chose to stay and now he's being punished with Meghan."

Adding to the intrigue is a reported link between Markle and Davy through actor James Marshall, who was previously married to a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

Despite the renewed attention, Davy has not commented publicly on the comparisons or the ongoing discussions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry's romance was a magnet for the press, in part because they tried to keep things private, even with all the royal rules. Their split was blamed on the weight of being in the public eye and the never-ending attention.

After that, Davy turned her attention to her jewelry business and her family, staying mostly away from the public eye.

Harry and Markle married in 2018 and have faced their own share of public challenges.

Who is Chelsy Davy's Husband?

Davy is married to Sam Cutmore-Scott, a British hotelier and managing director of the luxury hospitality company, the Bijou Collection. He oversees the Bijou Collection's portfolio of boutique hotels and wedding venues across the UK, including Notley Abbey in Buckinghamshire and The Harper Hotel in Norfolk.

According to Parties 365, the couple's private life has largely stayed out of the public eye since they were first linked in 2019. They exchanged vows in May 2022, a small affair at the Paradis Beachcomber Hotel in Mauritius, with only their nearest and dearest present.

Davy and Cutmore-Scott have since welcomed three children into the world: Leo, who arrived in January 2022; Chloe, born in September 2024; and now, Finn. The family has chosen to live mostly in Mauritius, hoping to find a quieter existence, far from the public eye. Cutmore-Scott's educational history includes time at Eton College and Oxford University.

The couple chose Mauritius, drawn by its promise of seclusion and a life intertwined with the natural world. Davy oversees her business ventures from afar, all while nurturing their three children in a tranquil setting.

Before focusing on family life, Davy pursued a successful career. She earned a law degree from the University of Leeds and practiced as a solicitor at Allen & Overy in London. In 2016, she launched AYA, a jewelry line rooted in her African heritage, and soon after, AYA Africa, a luxury travel venture.

Davy's relationship with Prince Harry, which lasted seven years, ended in 2011, largely due to the constant scrutiny from the press. Even after their breakup, they've maintained a cordial relationship. Davy was even at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.