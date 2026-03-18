Sarah Tena claims she had a secret three-year relationship with Timothée Chalamet before he was publicly linked to Kylie Jenner.

Radar Online reported that Tena said their romance began in January 2020 after she sent Chalamet messages on Instagram following his performance in The King.

Tena recalled, "I thought, 'Oh, who's this actor,' because I'd never seen him before, so I looked him up on Instagram. I was like, 'Oh, this guy is handsome.' Then a couple weeks go by, and he posts a story," per Daily Mail.

She explained that after several messages and a three-month wait for a response, Chalamet finally engaged with her. "I wanted to talk to him, and he hearts what I had responded back ... and he just likes it," Tena alleged.

Tena said the actor invited her to meet in Los Angeles that May. Describing their first in-person meeting, she said, "We were initially nervous, but we immediately clicked. He played me a few Bob Dylan songs, and he was so great. He had been practicing maybe for a month he told me."

She added that Chalamet "made the first move" and that they "had a wonderful, wonderful time," eventually seeing each other intermittently over the next several years.

Tena said, "I was in love with Timothée, yeah. I didn't say those exact words to him. I had said, 'I have feelings for you,' and pretty much expressed I want to continue. I let him know that I wanted it to be more consistent."

Tena said she was surprised and hurt by Chalamet's relationship with Jenner. She described the situation as, "I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner, and I was very confused about that. At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like, maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know ... It doesn't add up."

She said Chalamet's quick move to Jenner felt "disrespectful" and shared her personal feelings, "I miss him. I do miss him a lot because I haven't seen him in a couple of years. I did get down and a little sad about the whole thing because I was like, 'Wow, I might not ever see him again,' and when I had always felt so sure about him and I it turned the complete opposite of that. I never thought him and I would stop talking because we had that friendship also. He's changed. I know he's changed. Hollywood changes people."