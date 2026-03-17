Actress Nicole Kidman made headlines at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, not only for her reunion with "Moulin Rouge" co-star Ewan McGregor but also for an unexpected moment involving Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez.

Kidman, who recently finalized her divorce from Keith Urban, appeared radiant in a strapless, feathered Chanel gown during the ceremony. She and McGregor reminisced about their iconic film and presented the Best Picture award, which went to Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another."

Later that evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kidman changed into a gold long-sleeved gown, capturing the attention of guests and cameras alike.

As per Atlanta Black Star, the video footage showed Bezos, dressed in a black suit, and Sánchez in a black satin gown with a diamond necklace, pausing their photo session as Kidman walked behind them.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet is crazy because what do you mean Nicole Kidman just photobombed Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos 💀 pic.twitter.com/m5FLAlciBs — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

In the clip, Sánchez is seen whispering to Bezos while both glance toward Kidman. The nature of the exchange was unclear, but social media users quickly speculated that Sánchez appeared visibly displeased. One commenter on X remarked, "Mrs. BEZOS is fuming right now," while others noted the camera's shift in focus toward Kidman, suggesting Bezos and Sánchez were overshadowed.

This incident adds to a series of reported awkward encounters for Kidman on the red carpet. During the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, at the Balenciaga show, Nicole Kidman had a somewhat awkward encounter with actress Salma Hayek. Kidman subtly detached Hayek's hand from her shoulder before she turned away.

Kidman's recent public appearances continue to draw attention amid her personal changes and high-profile status in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman Stuns in Custom Chanel Dress at 2026 Oscars

Kidman dazzled on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars Sunday night, wearing a custom Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy.

According to Vogue, the powder pink silk dress featured intricate embroidery of white and gray crystals and black beads, along with a peplum waist adorned with layers of beige, pink, nude, and apricot feathers cascading onto the skirt.

The Australian actress, who presented during the ceremony alongside her Moulin Rouge! co-star Ewan McGregor in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary, praised Blazy's delicate craftsmanship. "There is a delicacy and beauty to what he does, which I love—the detail, the beading, the feathers, and the corsetry!" Kidman said. She credited her stylist Jason Bolden and Blazy for creating a design that complemented her body and personality.

Nicole Kidman for the 2026 Oscars 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mkD9SV7QFk — Nicole Kidman Daily (@dailykidman) March 16, 2026

The gown took 980 hours to make and includes 18,900 embroidered elements. It is a reinterpretation of Look 45 from Chanel's spring 2026 couture collection, originally featuring a high-neck top but reworked into a strapless bodice for Kidman's look. She completed her ensemble with Chanel shoes and the brand's high jewelry pieces, including 18-karat white gold knot earrings with cultured pearls and diamonds.

Hairstylist Adir Abergel styled Kidman's hair with shiny, undone cascading waves and long curtain bangs to complement the dress's soft, romantic feel. Gucci Westman, the makeup artist, crafted a luminous look, drawing inspiration from the dress's delicate pink hues.

She used Clé de Peau products to perfect Kidman's skin.

Kidman has a long history with Chanel, having worn a Karl Lagerfeld–designed pink gown in a 2004 Chanel commercial and again at the 2023 Met Gala. "It's my first year with Matthieu, and I worked closely with Karl before, so it's nice to work with Matthieu so closely now," she said. "It really is a joy."

Reflecting on her collection of memorable Oscar outfits, Kidman said many are archived as a map of her life and career. "It's beautiful to have my girls appreciate them—and hopefully wear them in the future," she added.