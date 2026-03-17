Chelsea Handler, comedian and actress, has gone public with a new boyfriend who identifies as a Republican, sparking reactions online that recall her past relationship with rapper 50 Cent.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Handler, who dated 50 Cent briefly in 2011, recently shared details about her current romance during an interview on "Radio Andy." She described meeting the man—a cowboy at a Las Vegas casino—after he lent her $1,000 at a blackjack table. The two reconnected the following day and have since grown close, even traveling together to Antarctica over Thanksgiving.

Fans quickly noted the contrast between Handler's new partner and her ex, 50 Cent. One social media user remarked, "He's not black," while another commented on the shift from dating the rap star to a casual encounter at a casino.

Handler had previously stated in a 2021 interview that she preferred dating non-white men, citing frustrations with white men's behavior in recent years. However, her current relationship appears to contradict that stance.

Handler and 50 Cent's relationship was marked by memorable moments, including Handler gifting him a chocolate brown Bentley as a joke. The rapper later revealed the car was rented from dealerships. Despite their breakup, Handler has referred to 50 Cent as her "favorite ex-boyfriend" and defended him amid controversies over his political comments, according to a Facebook thread.

In 2020, Handler publicly urged 50 Cent to denounce former President Donald Trump, reminding him of his identity and influence. Though he initially appeared to support Trump, he later clarified his stance as backing Joe Biden.

Chelsea Handler Claims RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Left $6M LA Mansion "Unlivable"

In other news, Handler also made headlines for publicly criticizing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, saying the Brentwood mansion she purchased from the couple in 2021 was in such poor condition that she still has not been able to move in.

Handler, as per The New York Post, revealed the details in a March 5 episode of her podcast, *Dear Chelsea*, describing the estate as a "toxic" environment with significant structural issues. The five-bedroom, 5,474-square-foot home on Mandeville Canyon Road sold for about $5.85 million in October 2021.

"I still have not lived in this house, that's how messed up this house was," Handler said. She added that contractors warned her it would be years before the property was livable.

According to Handler, problems surfaced late in the inspection process despite earlier assurances that the home had been fully renovated. Inspectors discovered an illegal outdoor storage structure and serious foundation issues.

Handler said the home was purchased privately through trusts, which initially kept both buyer and seller identities confidential. She recalled receiving a friendly note from Hines after the sale but sarcastically responded, "How about a f—ing foundation."

Kennedy, now serving as President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary, and Hines recently bought another home on the same street for $6.6 million.

Handler also shared that she once converted a five-bedroom Bel Air home into two bedrooms to discourage overstaying guests, a move that later hurt the property's value when she tried to sell.