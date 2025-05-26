A real-life horror struck fans during a showing of "Final Destination: Bloodlines" on May 19 when part of the ceiling at Cinema Ocho collapsed, injuring a woman watching the film with her daughter and friend.

Fiamma Villaverde, 29, had gone to the movie theater in La Plata to celebrate her birthday with an unplanned outing, People said.

She was watching the sixth film in the supernatural horror series, which centers around people escaping death only to face it in bizarre ways, when the unexpected happened.

"There was a really loud noise," Villaverde told local news outlet Infobae. "At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so into it. But then a huge piece fell on me."

She said the debris hit her shoulder, back, knee, and ankle. Luckily, it missed her head because she had been leaning slightly to the side.

After the incident, Villaverde sought help from theater staff, who reportedly offered to call an ambulance and cover medical expenses.

However, she expressed anger at their reaction. "The manager asked me, 'How do you want to fix this?' I said, 'I'm going to file a complaint. What if it had hit my daughter in the head?'"

Ceiling Collapse Leaves Woman Injured, Unable to Work

Villaverde, who works cleaning nightclubs, said she has not been able to return to work due to the injuries.

She also mentioned she was receiving treatment for anxiety after the incident and that crowded places are now especially difficult for her.

She shared that she hadn't been to the movies in years and only decided to go as a birthday treat. Unfortunately, the experience didn't go as planned.

Photos and videos taken by others at the theater showed a large hole in the ceiling and rubble scattered over several seats.

Some viewers joked darkly about the eerie timing, pointing out how closely the accident mirrored the movie's theme of fate and disaster.

According to TheBlast, Villaverde said she has contacted a lawyer but is still deciding on her next legal steps. As of May 25, Cinema Ocho has not made any public statement regarding the incident. The theater remains silent as questions continue to circulate.

Released on May 16, "Final Destination: Bloodlines" is the newest addition to the long-running horror franchise.