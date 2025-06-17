Actor Michael Sheen, known for his role in "Twilight," has opened up about his current financial struggles, saying he is in debt and still paying off major donations he's made in recent years.

The 56-year-old Welsh star spoke honestly during an interview with The Times of London, where he addressed the public's assumptions about his wealth.

"It's interesting when people talk about me as a multimillionaire. Because no — I don't have that much money," Sheen said.

"I mean, I have money compared to lots of people, but this is about juggling debt."

According to JustJared, Sheen explained that part of his debt is due to his financial support of the 2019 Homeless World Cup, an international soccer tournament that uses sport to help people experiencing homelessness.

That year, the event was held in Cardiff, Wales, and Sheen contributed a large sum to make it happen.

"I'm still paying off the Homeless World Cup," he added. Sheen noted that his finances are limited and he doesn't have extra money readily available.

Michael Sheen might have starred in major franchises like Twilight, but he doesn't consider himself overtly wealthy. https://t.co/8CnTTweGxV — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 15, 2025

Sheen Still Paying Off £2M ($2.5M) Soccer Tournament Donation

In fact, Sheen once told the BBC he "put everything" into making sure the tournament could go ahead.

At the time, he acknowledged that the expense meant he would need to take on extra work to cover the cost.

Although the total amount he gave is not publicly known, organizers have said the annual cost of the tournament is around £2 million ($2.5M), US Magazine said.

More recently, Sheen also helped start the Welsh National Theatre after the previous organization, National Theatre Wales, lost its funding from Arts Council Wales. When asked how the new theater group is being supported.

Sheen explained that Arts Council Wales gave short-term support to National Theatre Wales to help the group decide its next steps.

The funding allowed them to either close down or come up with a new plan for the future. Ultimately, the chosen path led to him leading the newly formed organization.

"We will be in receipt of around £200,000. I am paying for everything else."

Though widely recognized for his roles in major film and TV projects, Sheen emphasized that his finances are far from what many people might expect.

"There are times I can put money into things and times when I can't," he said. "It's about juggling."