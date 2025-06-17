Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the physician linked to the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of illegally distributing ketamine, a powerful sedative.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit show "Friends," passed away at the age of 54. He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023, JustJared said.

Federal investigators say Plasencia provided Perry with ketamine without a valid medical reason in the weeks leading up to his death.

According to court documents, the doctor also falsified medical records to make it seem as if Perry was undergoing a legitimate treatment plan.

Authorities reported that Perry received multiple ketamine injections, sometimes within hours of each other, including some given by Plasencia and others administered by the actor's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

This overuse led to a dangerously high blood pressure spike and ultimately, Perry's death from "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning listed as a secondary cause.

A Los Angeles doctor has agreed to plead guilty to supplying ketamine to actor Matthew Perry. The “Friends” star died of an overdose in October 2023. pic.twitter.com/7LUeneOfwl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 16, 2025

Assistant Spent $55K on Ketamine Before Perry's Death

Plasencia, who faces a potential sentence of 15 to 21 months in prison under the plea agreement, is one of five people charged in connection with the actor's passing.

Three others — Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez — have already pleaded guilty to charges related to ketamine distribution.

According to DailyMail, newly unsealed documents revealed that Iwamasa spent over $55,000 to purchase at least 55 bottles of ketamine in just one month.

Text messages show he coordinated with Plasencia and Fleming to secure the drug and even gave Perry multiple injections per day.

On the morning of October 28, Perry received his final dose. Just hours later, he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

The investigation also led to the arrest of Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," who reportedly supplied ketamine through a North Hollywood stash house. She is the only defendant still awaiting trial, set for August 19.

Federal prosecutors allege that Perry's desire for more frequent ketamine treatments, beyond what his regular doctor would provide, drove him to seek out Plasencia and other suppliers.

In one disturbing text to a colleague, Plasencia joked about how much money Perry might pay for the drug.

With Plasencia's expected guilty plea, the legal proceedings are nearing a close.