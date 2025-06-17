Brad Pitt is looking back at his long Hollywood journey—and he has a message for his younger self: trust yourself.

Now 61, the Oscar-winning actor is starring in "F1," a new film hitting theaters June 27. While promoting the movie, Pitt opened up in interviews about what he's learned over the years.

"Don't sweat it, bro. Trust yourself," he said in a chat with E! News. "I mean so many things that were just a waste of time, I agonized over in the early years."

His "F1" co-star, Javier Bardem, echoed the same thoughts. "Don't try so hard," Bardem shared. "Trust more in your instinct, in your inner voice."

Still, he admitted, "It's easy to say now. When you're young, you want to prove yourself."

Brad Pitt looked back on his career and shared how much the film industry has evolved over the years.

He pointed out the shift from the rise of independent films in the '90s to the blockbuster era, followed by major changes brought on by streaming platforms.

But he sees the positive side: "There's just more and more people getting opportunities... writers, directors, editors. That I like—very cool."

Brad Pitt Credits Lewis Hamilton for 'F1' Movie Success

While shooting "F1," Pitt had the chance to work with Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton. "Can you imagine the gall to go, 'I'm going to drive a seven-time world champion around the track?'" he joked. "But I swallowed it... We couldn't make this movie without his expertise."

Pitt has also been reflecting more deeply on life. In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared, "No matter the mistake, you learn from it and move on. It'll lead to the next success."

At this stage in his life, what matters most is clear to him: "Friends, family, and that's it. From there, we get to go make things. It's pretty simple."

Despite years of public attention, Pitt is learning to tune out the noise. "My personal life is always in the news... It's been an annoyance I've had to deal with," he told GQ. "But my life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, my loves, my fam."