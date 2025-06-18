Famed filmmaker Tyler Perry is strongly denying a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by actor Derek Dixon.

The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Los Angeles, accuses Perry of years of unwanted sexual advances and professional retaliation.

Dixon, known for playing Dale on Perry's hit series "The Oval," claims the abuse began shortly after they met in 2019.

According to the complaint, Perry invited Dixon to his home in Atlanta in January 2020.

During that visit, Dixon says he had too much to drink and stayed overnight in a guest room, where Perry allegedly entered and touched his thigh. Dixon says he rejected the advances, JustJared said.

Perry's legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as a "scam." His attorney, Matthew Boyd, told TMZ, "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

Dixon also alleges that Perry continued to send sexually suggestive messages and even wrote his character as a desperate gay store clerk to reflect what Perry wanted from him in real life.

The actor claims that rejecting Perry's advances led to threats that his character would be killed off.

In fact, Dale was shot multiple times at the end of one season, a move Dixon says was used as pressure.

Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual assault by Derek Dixon, who stars in Perry’s show ‘The Oval.’ (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/xtmj9gwhs4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 17, 2025

Derek Dixon Sues Tyler Perry, Cites Years of Harassment

The complaint further describes incidents in 2020 and 2021, where Dixon says Perry groped him at his home and on a cast trip.

In one text message cited in the filing, Perry allegedly wrote: "No straight man would be going on walks with you or cooking dinner for you unless they wanted to f–k you. I would f–k you."

According to People, by June 2021, Dixon claims he had developed severe anxiety, depression, and symptoms of PTSD.

He says he was prescribed antidepressants and even moved to California in 2023 to create distance from Perry.

In June 2024, Dixon filed a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and later resigned from "The Oval," saying he could no longer work under those conditions. His lawsuit seeks $260 million in damages, and he is requesting a jury trial.

Despite the serious claims, Perry's side remains firm in its denial. Boyd emphasized, "Tyler Perry will defend himself vigorously against these baseless accusations."