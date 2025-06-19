Popular Netflix psychological crime series "Mindhunter" could potentially return as three two-hour movies.

One of the actors on the show, Holt McCallany who portrayed FBI Agent Bill Tench, revealed that he had a meeting with director David Fincher several months ago where the filmmaker discussed the possibility of reviving the show in film format. McCallany shared details about his conversation with Fincher during an interview with ComicBookResources, stating that the renowned director mentioned "there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies." However, the actor emphasized that this remains only a possibility and stressed that writers are currently working on material.

"David has to be happy with scripts [before any project moves forward]," he said.

The original Netflix series, which debuted in 2017 and ran for two seasons until 2019, followed FBI agents investigating the psychology of serial killers in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The show starred Jonathan Groff alongside McCallany and Anna Torv, focusing on the founding of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and the early development of criminal profiling techniques.

Netflix placed the series on indefinite hold in January 2020, citing the show's high production costs and insufficient viewership numbers to justify continued investment, despite having a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes for season 1 and 99% for season 2.

Fincher previously explained that the series was "particularly expensive" and did not attract a large enough audience in Netflix's assessment to warrant the substantial financial commitment required, per Screenrant.

Should they turn the show into a film trilogy, the format could address some of the budgetary concerns that led to the series' cancellation. Moving from a television series to feature films might allow for larger budgets per project, which could be particularly beneficial given that period pieces typically require higher production costs than contemporary settings.

The rumored film trilogy would reportedly advance the timeline into the 1970s and 1980s, potentially addressing unresolved storylines from the original series. Fincher had previously indicated interest in eventually covering cases up to the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly the capture of Dennis Rader, known as the BTK Killer.