Tom Holland is officially back in the Spidey suit, and fans are already buzzing about his bold new look.

On August 2, the 29-year-old actor gave Marvel fans a sneak peek of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" by posting a short behind-the-scenes clip to Instagram with the caption, "Are you ready?"

Though brief, the video showed Holland warming up before asking someone off-camera, "Are we ready?" But what caught everyone's attention wasn't just the teaser—it was the brand-new Spider-Man costume.

According to ENews, Holland's updated suit features a larger spider emblem across the chest, raised webbing, and practical web-shooters—elements that fans say resemble the classic designs worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their own Spider-Man films.

The new look moves away from the high-tech suits seen in the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) entries and leans into a more grounded, comic-style appearance.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man with fans on the set of ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



(🎥: peternmaiznmax | IG)pic.twitter.com/eGAFd4rDwM — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) August 3, 2025

Holland Shares Smiles and Stunts While Filming Spider-Man 4

Filming for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" officially began on August 1 in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been transformed into the streets of New York City.

Photos from the set showed Holland performing stunts atop an armored vehicle, weaving through flipped taxi cabs and NYPD cruisers during what appeared to be a large action sequence, NY Post said.

Some images even captured Holland smiling and waving in costume, while others showed him adjusting his suit between takes. Despite the intense scenes, Holland kept the mood light on set.

This marks Holland's fourth solo film as Peter Parker, following "No Way Home's" emotional ending, which left Spider-Man completely forgotten by those closest to him.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, this movie will show Peter becoming "a proper Spider-Man"—more focused on local crime than saving the universe.

Joining Holland in "Brand New Day" is fiancée Zendaya, returning as MJ Watson, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. New cast members include Sadie Sink "Stranger Things" and Liza Colón-Zayas "The Bear," with appearances by Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk also confirmed.

Holland's Instagram post also confirmed the film's release date: July 31, 2026.