Blake Lively is trying to salvage her friendship with Taylor Swift as tensions rise following the fallout from her legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

Lively, 37, has privately told friends, per Radar Online, "I won't let Taylor cut me off," after the pop star reportedly began distancing herself from the actress. The rift emerged when Swift's name appeared in legal documents tied to Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director.

Lively filed a sexual harassment and defamation lawsuit against Baldoni in late 2024. Though his $400 million countersuit was dismissed, her case is expected to go to trial in 2026. A judge recently ruled that Baldoni's legal team could access private messages between Lively and Swift, a development insiders say deeply unsettled the singer.

Swift, 35, has not publicly addressed the situation, but sources say her silence has devastated Lively, who is "pleading for an opportunity to make things right."

Their friendship began in 2015 and became one of Swift's most public celebrity bonds. Swift is the godmother to Lively's three children with husband Ryan Reynolds; James, Inez, and Betty.

But things shifted when private texts between Lively and Baldoni surfaced online. In one message, Lively reportedly compared herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and referred to having "a few dragons," which sources say included Swift.

A source close to the singer claimed Swift "would never think of herself as Blake's dragon, or protector," and was uncomfortable with the implication.

a casual reminder that taylor swift and blake lively share the coolest friendship ever. period. pic.twitter.com/9RDLt7sb6c — ✉️ Siân & Laura ✉️ (@ReputaSianLaura) December 26, 2020

Justin Baldoni Attended Blake Lively's Deposition in an Unexpected Move

The legal feud between Lively and Baldoni, 41, continues to escalate. In a surprise move, Baldoni personally attended Lively's deposition.

Baldoni has denied all allegations. Despite his countersuit being thrown out, the court's decision to allow access to Lively's communications with Swift has pulled the pop star deeper into the case, something Lively reportedly never intended.

"She feels her friendship has been exploited," said a source. "Being abruptly shut out by someone she saw as family has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences she's faced."

In response, Lively has turned to mutual friends to help repair the damage. Hugh Jackman and Salma Hayek have come in to support her behind the scenes.

Others from Swift's inner circle, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne, have quietly sided with the Grammy winner.

Despite the tension, Lively isn't giving up. "She's hanging onto the fact that communication hasn't been fully severed," said the source. "She misses her beyond words."